Amazon to broadcast 17 NBA Cup games, including championship, on Prime Video View Photo

Amazon announced its NBA Cup broadcast schedule on Wednesday, with Prime Video slated to show 17 of the games, including the championship.

The league also announced the overall NBA Cup schedule on Wednesday, with several matchups already assigned to broadcast networks.

Prime will show 10 NBA Cup group games and the knockout rounds. Its NBA on Prime Cup Nights will feature five straight weeks of group play doubleheaders starting Oct. 31. That night, Boston will visit Philadelphia and Memphis will host the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Nov. 7, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs will host the Houston Rockets and new acquisition Kevin Durant. After that, Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors will visit Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets.

On Nov. 14, Miami visits New York and Golden State visits San Antonio. On Nov. 21, Cleveland will host Indiana and Denver will visit Houston. On Nov. 28, Milwaukee will travel to New York and the Los Angeles Lakers, with LeBron James and Luka Doncic, will host Dallas and No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg.

The other 50 group games will be split between ESPN, NBC and NBA League Pass.

There will be group play Nov. 25 on NBC, when Philadelphia hosts Orlando and the Los Angeles Clippers visit the Los Angeles Lakers.

ESPN will show a trio of group games on Nov. 26. Detroit visits Boston, MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and defending champion Oklahoma City hosts Minnesota in a rematch of the Western Conference Finals, and Golden State hosts Houston.

Earlier this week, the opening night, Christmas and Martin Luther King, Jr. Day games were announced.

The full schedule — 80 of the 82 games for all teams — will be released Thursday. The remaining two games for each team will be announced in December based on how teams fare in the NBA Cup.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

By The Associated Press