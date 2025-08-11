Los Angeles takes home win streak into matchup with New York

New York Liberty (20-11, 11-3 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (15-16, 5-12 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks hosts New York Liberty looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Sparks are 6-9 on their home court. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Dearica Hamby averaging 2.6.

The Liberty have gone 7-7 away from home. New York leads the WNBA averaging 9.7 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.2% from downtown. Sabrina Ionescu leads the team averaging 2.3 makes while shooting 30.2% from 3-point range.

Los Angeles averages 85.9 points, 5.0 more per game than the 80.9 New York gives up. New York averages 86.4 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 87.8 Los Angeles allows.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last matchup on July 26 the Sparks won 101-99 led by 24 points from Rickea Jackson, while Ionescu scored 30 points for the Liberty.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hamby is averaging 17.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sparks. Kelsey Plum is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

Natasha Cloud is averaging 10 points and 5.7 assists for the Liberty. Ionescu is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 8-2, averaging 93.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.1 points per game.

Liberty: 5-5, averaging 85.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Liberty: Breanna Stewart: out (leg), Nyara Sabally: out (knee), Kennedy Burke: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press