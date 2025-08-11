Mabrey leads Connecticut against Golden State after 22-point game

Connecticut Sun (5-25, 3-8 Eastern Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (15-15, 7-10 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Valkyries -9; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun visits the Golden State Valkyries after Marina Mabrey scored 22 points in the Sun’s 94-86 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

The Valkyries are 9-5 in home games. Golden State is seventh in the Western Conference with 29.5 points per game in the paint led by Temi Fagbenle averaging 5.4.

The Sun are 1-14 on the road. Connecticut is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Tina Charles averaging 4.3.

Golden State is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points lower than the 46.8% Connecticut allows to opponents. Connecticut has shot at a 40.6% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Golden State have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on July 27 the Sun won 95-64 led by 24 points from Charles, while Iliana Rupert scored 13 points for the Valkyries.

TOP PERFORMERS: Veronica Burton is averaging 10.8 points and five assists for the Valkyries. Janelle Salaun is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Charles is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Sun. Bria Hartley is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Valkyries: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Sun: 2-8, averaging 83.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points.

INJURIES: Valkyries: Kayla Thornton: out for season (knee), Monique Billings: out (ankle).

Sun: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press