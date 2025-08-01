Chicago hosts Golden State, aims to break home losing streak

Golden State Valkyries (13-13, 6-8 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (7-19, 1-11 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky is looking to stop its four-game home skid with a victory over Golden State Valkyries.

The Sky have gone 4-8 at home. Chicago is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 77.1 points while shooting 41.9% from the field.

The Valkyries have gone 5-9 away from home. Golden State ranks seventh in the Western Conference shooting 31.5% from 3-point range.

Chicago is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 40.5% Golden State allows to opponents. Golden State averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Chicago allows.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Valkyries won the last matchup 83-78 on June 28, with Kayla Thornton scoring 29 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Angel Reese is averaging 14.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sky. Rachel Banham is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Veronica Burton is averaging 10.7 points and 5.2 assists for the Valkyries. Tiffany Hayes is averaging 11.1 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 2-8, averaging 74.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.7 points per game.

Valkyries: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Ariel Atkins: out (leg), Courtney Vandersloot: out for season (acl).

Valkyries: Kayla Thornton: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press