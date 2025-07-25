Lakers pluck standout defender Chris Mañon off Warriors’ summer league roster with a 2-way contract

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers have signed rookie guard Chris Mañon to a two-way contract after his impressive effort for Golden State’s summer league teams.

The Lakers reached a deal Thursday with Mañon, who spent last season at Vanderbilt after playing three years at Cornell. He averaged at least 1.7 steals per game in all four of his collegiate seasons.

After going undrafted, Mañon played for the Warriors at the California Classic and again in Las Vegas this month, drawing attention for his two-way play.

Mañon had eight points, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks when Golden State beat the Lakers in the first game of the California Classic. He finished with 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in seven summer games for the Warriors.

The Lakers re-signed big man Christian Koloko to a two-way contract earlier this week. The deal for Mañon leaves them with one more two-way contract available.

