Ogunbowale leads Dallas against Golden State after 20-point game

Dallas Wings (7-17, 3-10 Western Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (10-12, 5-8 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Valkyries -5.5; over/under is 163

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas Wings faces the Golden State Valkyries after Arike Ogunbowale scored 20 points in the Wings’ 87-63 victory over the Seattle Storm.

The Valkyries are 5-8 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks third in the WNBA with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Temi Fagbenle averaging 2.2 offensive boards.

The Wings are 3-10 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is 3-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Golden State scores 79.1 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 85.8 Dallas allows. Dallas has shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of Golden State have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Wings won the last meeting 80-71 on June 18. Paige Bueckers scored 20 points to help lead the Wings to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Thornton is averaging 14 points and seven rebounds for the Valkyries. Tiffany Hayes is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Bueckers is averaging 18.2 points, 5.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Wings. Aziaha James is averaging 12.2 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Valkyries: 4-6, averaging 80.1 points, 38.0 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Wings: 4-6, averaging 82.3 points, 37.9 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points.

INJURIES: Valkyries: None listed.

Wings: Maddy Siegrist: out (knee), Tyasha Harris: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press