Boston leads Indiana against Golden State after 23-point game

Golden State Valkyries (9-9, 5-5 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (9-9, 6-5 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever hosts the Golden State Valkyries after Aliyah Boston scored 23 points in the Indiana Fever’s 89-87 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Fever are 5-5 in home games. Indiana is fifth in the WNBA averaging 84.1 points and is shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Valkyries are 2-6 on the road. Golden State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Indiana makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Golden State has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Golden State has shot at a 40.6% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Valkyries won 88-77 in the last meeting on June 20. Kayla Thornton led the Valkyries with 16 points, and Boston led the Fever with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boston is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 20.8 points and 1.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Monique Billings is averaging 8.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Valkyries. Thornton is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 5-5, averaging 83.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Valkyries: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

INJURIES: Fever: Caitlin Clark: out (groin).

Valkyries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press