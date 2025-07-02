NBA stars to turn filmmakers at summer league fest with Kevin Garnett, Mark Wahlberg and Deon Taylor View Photo

Lights, camera, layup.

The NBA Summer League is giving athletes another shot that takes place behind the camera. With assists from Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett and Hollywood power players Mark Wahlberg and Deon Taylor, the league is bringing back the NBA Summer League Film Festival starting July 17 in Las Vegas.

The three-day festival will bring big-screen storytelling through 34 selected projects, spotlighting stories produced by NBA stars past and present including Nikola Jokic, Luguentz Dort, Tony Allen, Nate Robinson, Cole Anthony, Keyon Dooling and Udonis Haslem.

“We have a ton of NBA players who own production companies,” said Garnett, who won NBA championship with the Boston Celtics. He co-founded the production company Content King Studios.

“So the SLFF is a great opportunity to get together to share our projects, give each other our flowers for doing the work, and provide an opportunity to get projects financed and even sold,” Garnett said.

The second annual film festival will take place at the Strip View Pavilion inside the Thomas & Mack Center, the longtime home of NBA Summer League, which was co-founded in 2004 by Warren LeGarie and Albert Hall.

“I’ve always been a big hoops fan so it’s amazing to see NBA players bring these incredible stories to life,” said Wahlberg, who has the production company Unrealistic Ideas.

Deon and Roxanne Avent Taylor of Hidden Empire Film Group were brought on to help athletes explore the art of filmmaking and sharpen their acting chops.

“Today’s athletes are more than players. They’re storytellers, creators, and global influencers,” said Deon Taylor, director of “Black and Blue,” “The Intruder, “Meet the Blacks” and “Fatale.” This marks another sports-driven venture for Hidden Empire, which teamed up with Skydance Sports and the NFL in March to host film training sessions for more than 20 current and former NFL players.

Taylor called the collaboration with Garnett, Wahlberg, Hall and the NBA a “culture shift.” He said the festival would help athletes to control their narrative through film, television and other media platforms.

“Together, we’re redefining where sports, art, and culture collide,” Taylor said.

The festival will feature the premiere of “UNLV: Kings of Vegas,” showcasing the untold story of the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels. The documentary will include interviews with popular figures ranging from Snoop Dogg, Chuck D and Jimmy Kimmel. It’s produced by former UNLV stars Larry Johnson, Stacey Augmon and Greg Anthony along with Damien Big Percy Roderick and Hidden Empire Film Group.

Along with screenings, the festival will host various private events including a tipoff viewing of “Tony Allen: The Grindfather” and a wrap party.

“The SLFF team is passionate about amplifying these amazing films and filmmakers who are producing all forms of content at NBA Summer League,” Hall said. “Because of all the talented filmmakers who submitted films this year, we believe the 2025 SLFF is poised to take on a life of its own and grow the second weekend of the Summer League.”

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

LOS ANGELES