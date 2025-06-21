Connecticut faces Golden State on 5-game slide

Connecticut Sun (2-11, 2-6 Eastern Conference) at Golden State Valkyries (6-6, 4-4 Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun heads into the matchup with Golden State Valkyries as losers of five in a row.

The Valkyries have gone 4-2 in home games. Golden State has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Sun are 1-5 in road games. Connecticut is sixth in the Eastern Conference allowing 87.6 points while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

Golden State averages 78.3 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than the 87.6 Connecticut allows. Connecticut averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Golden State gives up.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Veronica Burton is averaging 11.2 points, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Valkyries. Kayla Thornton is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Tina Charles is averaging 16.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Sun. Marina Mabrey is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Valkyries: 5-5, averaging 79.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Sun: 2-8, averaging 72.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.6 points.

INJURIES: Valkyries: None listed.

Sun: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press