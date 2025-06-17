Dallas Wings sign Kaila Charles and Haley Jones to hardship contracts

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Wings signed Kaila Charles and Haley Jones to hardship contracts Tuesday because the team had only eight available players before the two were added to the roster.

Charles and Jones were both expected to be available to play for the Wings (1-11) in their home game against Golden State on Tuesday night.

Wings centers Teaira McCowan and Luisa Geiselsoder are away fulfilling national team obligations. Tyasha Harris and Maddy Siegrist are both out with knee injuries.

WNBA teams qualify for hardship exemption when they have fewer than 10 available players.

James has played 11 games this season for Dallas, but she was waived Saturday to create a roster spot after the acquisition of center Li Yueru from Seattle in a trade for two future draft picks.

Jones was with Phoenix for four games earlier this season as a hardship signee before being released on June 8 when Alyssa Thomas and Natasha Mack rejoined the Mercury. Jones spent the past two seasons with Atlanta.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball