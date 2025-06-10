Thunder, Pacers tied 1-1 heading to game 3

Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (50-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -5.5; over/under is 228.5

NBA FINALS: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder are in a 1-1 series tie in the NBA Finals. The Thunder defeated the Pacers 123-107 in the last meeting on Monday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 34 points, and Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 17.

The Pacers have gone 29-12 in home games. Indiana is third in the NBA with 29.2 assists per game. Haliburton leads the Pacers averaging 9.2.

The Thunder are 32-8 on the road. Oklahoma City has a 54-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Pacers’ 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Thunder allow. The Thunder are shooting 48.2% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 47.4% the Pacers’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is averaging 20.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Pacers. Haliburton is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Williams is scoring 21.6 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 7-3, averaging 116.2 points, 39.3 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points per game.

Thunder: 7-3, averaging 116.2 points, 41.0 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 11.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf), Jarace Walker: day to day (ankle).

Thunder: Nikola Topic: out for season (acl).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press