Golden State visits Los Angeles, aims to break road skid

Golden State Valkyries (3-5, 2-3 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (3-6, 2-5 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State Valkyries will attempt to end its three-game road skid when the Valkyries play Los Angeles Sparks.

Los Angeles finished 8-32 overall and 5-15 in Western Conference action last season. The Sparks allowed opponents to score 85.6 points per game and shoot 46.4% from the field last season.

Golden State hits the court for the ninth game in franchise history. The Valkyries beat the Las Vegas Aces 95-68 in their last game.

INJURIES: Sparks: Cameron Brink: out (knee), Rae Burrell: out (leg).

Valkyries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press