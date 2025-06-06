Breanna Stewart’s 26 points, 11 rebounds lead Liberty past Mystics 86-78 for 8th straight win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 26 points and 11 rebounds, Sabrina Ionescu had 13 points and seven assists, and the New York Liberty improved to 8-0 with an 86-78 victory over the Washington Mystics on Thursday night.

New York is off to its best start in franchise history, moving past the 1997 squad that started 7-0.

Kennedy Burke hit a 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds left in the third quarter to give New York a 73-57 lead.

But Washington scored 14 of the opening 18 points of the fourth to get within 77-71. The Mystics had a chance to reduce a seven-point deficit with three minutes remaining before Isabelle Harrison made a steal and a fast-break layup while being fouled. Harrison completed the three-point play for an 81-71 lead.

After New York’s lead was trimmed to 81-77 following Washington’s 6-0 run, Stewart made 3 of 4 free throws and Ionescu added two to stay in front.

Burke finished with 12 points on four 3-pointers for New York, which was coming off a 48-point win on the road for the largest margin of victory in franchise history.

Kiki Iriafen, the WNBA rookie of the month in May, scored 17 points and Jade Melbourne added 15 for Washington (3-6).

Stewart scored 14 points in the first half, Ionescu added 10 and Burke made a 3-pointer from the corner in the closing seconds for a 49-34 lead at the break.

