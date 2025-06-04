Clear
Golden State faces Phoenix on 3-game skid

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Golden State Valkyries (2-4, 1-2 Western Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (5-3, 3-3 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State Valkyries aims to end its three-game losing streak with a win against Phoenix Mercury.

Phoenix finished 10-10 at home and 10-10 in Western Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Mercury gave up 84.8 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

Golden State hits the court for the seventh game in franchise history. The Valkyries fell to the Minnesota Lynx 86-75 in their last game.

INJURIES: Mercury: Kahleah Copper: out (knee), Natasha Mack: out (back).

Valkyries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

