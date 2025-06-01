Liberty hit 19 3-pointers in 100-52 rout of Sun to start season 7-0 for first time since 1997

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Liberty matched their own WNBA record by hitting 19 3-pointers in a 100-52 rout of the Connecticut Sun on Sunday.

The victory was the largest in franchise history, eclipsing a 43-point win over Washington in 1998. New York fell short of the all-time scoring margin record of 59 points held by Minnesota in a victory over Indiana in 2017.

Sabrina Ionescu led New York with 18 points while Jonquel Jones added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Breanna Stewart and Leonie Fiebich also had 13 points. All four sat out for nearly the entire fourth quarter.

Still, New York improved to 7-0 for the first time since the 1997 season.

New York also hit 19 3-pointers against Chicago on May 22 to break the previous league record. The Liberty almost eclipsed that mark through three quarters as they hit 18 3s in the first 30 minutes, but they went cold in the fourth from the outside, only making one.

The Liberty finished off a busy week by winning their fourth game in six days. They now have a bit of a break now with their next game in Washington on Thursday.

Sunday’s matchup was the first game of the three-week long Commissioner’s Cup in-season tournament. New York made the final last year before losing to Minnesota. The Liberty got their revenge by winning the WNBA championship.

New York took it right at Connecticut, building a 31-13 lead after one quarter as Stewart, Ionescu, Fiebich and Jones combined to score all the points. The Liberty kept it rolling in the second quarter extending the advantage to 60-28 at the half. New York shot 68% from the field in the first half, including making 12 3-pointers.

The Liberty didn’t let up in the third quarter and the points kept going on the scoreboard.

Even up 50 points, New York challenged a foul committed by Ionescu on a 3-point shot by Marina Mabrey. New York won the challenge and the star guard ran out on the court in excitement then high-fived the Liberty staff for challenging the call.

Tina Charles and Jacy Sheldon led Connecticut (1-6) with 10 points each.

___

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer