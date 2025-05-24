Hamby leads Los Angeles against Chicago after 25-point game

Chicago Sky (0-2, 0-2 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (1-3, 1-3 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks takes on the Chicago Sky after Dearica Hamby scored 25 points in the Los Angeles Sparks’ 82-73 loss to the Golden State Valkyries.

Los Angeles went 8-32 overall with a 5-15 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Sparks shot 42.3% from the field and 32.0% from 3-point range last season.

Chicago went 13-27 overall last season while going 7-13 on the road. The Sky shot 42.2% from the field and 32.4% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Sparks: Cameron Brink: out (knee), Rae Burrell: out (leg).

Sky: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press