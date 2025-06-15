Oklahoma City, Indiana tied 2-2 heading to game 5

Indiana Pacers (50-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -9.5; over/under is 223.5

NBA FINALS: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers are in a 2-2 series tie in the NBA Finals. The Thunder defeated the Pacers 111-104 in the last matchup on Saturday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 35 points, and Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 20.

The Thunder are 36-6 on their home court. Oklahoma City ranks third in the Western Conference with 34.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Hartenstein averaging 7.9.

The Pacers are 21-20 in road games. Indiana scores 117.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Thunder are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Pacers allow to opponents. The Pacers score 9.8 more points per game (117.4) than the Thunder give up (107.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 32.7 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Thunder. Jalen Williams is averaging 22.4 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the past 10 games.

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.6 points and 9.2 assists for the Pacers. Aaron Nesmith is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 7-3, averaging 116.1 points, 41.2 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 11.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.

Pacers: 6-4, averaging 113.9 points, 37.8 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Nikola Topic: out for season (acl).

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf), Jarace Walker: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press