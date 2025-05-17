Timberwolves return to Western Conference finals, driven as ever to win for revered Conley View Photo

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — When the Minnesota Timberwolves were ousted from the NBA playoffs last year, an exhausted Anthony Edwards made a point to promise a return to the Western Conference finals — particularly to Mike Conley.

Nobody with the Wolves is more revered than Conley, and there isn’t anyone they want more to win for this time than their 37-year-old point guard.

“Mike is the best vet you can ask for, man,” Edwards said. “Plays through everything, never complains, always knows the right thing to say, always knows where to be. Great guy to look up to, for sure.”

Edwards hadn’t yet turned 6 when Conley was drafted with the fourth overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2007, in succession behind Kevin Durant and Al Horford. That trio now ranks third, ninth and eighth among active players in career regular-season minutes. But while Conley has logged 103 games and counting in the playoffs, he’s still seeking what Durant and Horford have: a ring. He has never reached the NBA Finals.

While this is Conley’s second consecutive conference finals appearance, it’s only the third time he’s been this far in 18 seasons, including a stint with the Utah Jazz. The Grizzlies were swept in 2013 by San Antonio. They slammed into the start of Golden State’s dynasty in the second round in 2015.

After the Wolves eliminated the Warriors on Wednesday, Conley was asked in his postgame interview to reflect back to that series 10 years ago. He said he would’ve been surprised then, but proud, to find out he’d still be playing in 2025 let alone a legitimate chance to win that first championship.

“Just happy to be back in this situation with these guys,” Conley said. “Wouldn’t want to be with anybody else.”

Even at the beginning of this season, he found it difficult to see playing deep into the spring. Injuries hampered him early, particularly trouble with his wrist, while the Wolves went through growing pains while integrating Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo into the rotation after trading cornerstone Karl-Anthony Towns right before training camp.

Though he appeared in 71 games, Conley averaged career lows with 24.7 minutes and 8.2 points. Down the stretch of the regular season, coach Chris Finch began using DiVincenzo in his closing lineup instead of Conley, a demotion of sorts driven by a desire for more burst that the ever-selfless Conley predictably took in stride.

“It’s a conversation we’ve had before the playoffs start every year, and our most experienced guy Mike Conley just stands up and says, ‘Hey, man, whatever it takes. That’s what we’re going to do,'” Finch said.

In the first round, Conley was at a size and strength disadvantage against every perimeter player the Los Angeles Lakers had on the court, and that series was a struggle on both ends of the floor. He totaled just 28 points on 10-for-28 shooting over those five games. But there’s never a moment for Minnesota when Conley doesn’t provide value.

“Even if he’s not making shots, he’s affecting the game in so many different ways,” DiVincenzo said. “Having that maturity around us settles everybody else around him and allows us to be ourselves.”

Against the Warriors, the Wolves found a better defensive matchup for him with sharpshooter Buddy Hield. After scoring 33 points in Golden State’s win over Houston in Game 7 and 24 points in the series opener in Minnesota to help offset the loss of Stephen Curry, Hield’s scoring total decreased in every game thereafter.

The Warriors were outscored by 38 points while Hield was on the floor over the last four games, due largely to Conley chasing him all over the court, and he shot just 2 for 9 from the field in the elimination game. Conley also hit four 3-pointers and had 16 points for his high this postseason.

The praise for Conley, naturally, was at a fever pitch afterward.

“It’s not about me at all,” Conley said. “I want them to succeed. I want them to make a lot of money. I want them to achieve all their goals and win championships, and that’s it. They realize that’s who I am.”

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer