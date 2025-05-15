Clear
55.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Golden State opens season at home against Los Angeles

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Los Angeles Sparks at Golden State Valkyries

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sparks -7; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Valkyries open the season at home against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Golden State hits the court for the first game in franchise history. The Valkyries make their WNBA debut at home.

Los Angeles went 5-15 in Western Conference action and 8-32 overall during the 2024-25 season. The Sparks averaged 78.4 points per game last season, 15.0 on free throws and 21.6 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Valkyries: None listed.

Sparks: Cameron Brink: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 