Kings hire Mike Woodson as associate head coach on Doug Christie’s staff

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings have hired longtime NBA and college head coach Mike Woodson as an associate head coach on Doug Christie’s new staff.

Christie announced the addition on Monday to bring Woodson back to the NBA after he spent the past four seasons as head coach of his alma mater, Indiana.

Woodson has extensive NBA experience, having played in the league for 11 seasons, including five seasons with the Kings franchise. He then coached from 1996-2021 as both an assistant and head coach before going back to college.

Woodson was an assistant on Detroit’s title-winning team in 2004 and has been a head coach for parts of nine seasons. He made the playoffs three times in six seasons with Atlanta and twice in three seasons with the Knicks. Woodson has a 315-365 career record as an NBA head coach.

Christie had a 27-25 record as interim coach last season for the Kings after replacing the fired Mike Brown in December before losing in the Play-In Tournament.

New general manager Scott Perry decided two weeks ago to keep Christie as the full-time head coach.

