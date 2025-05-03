Warriors will have to do it the hard way, make another trip to Houston after Rockets even series

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are going to have to do this the hard way.

They’re headed back to Houston for a deciding Game 7 in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, needing another trip to Texas to try to extend their season after a missed opportunity at home in a 115-107 loss that evened the series with the Rockets at three games apiece.

Speaking of misses — there were way too many of them for the Warriors down the stretch to have a chance against Fred VanVleet and second-seeded Houston.

Golden State missed 13 straight shots between Draymond Green’s basket at the 10:12 mark of the fourth quarter and a 3-pointer by Curry with 3:35 left.

They led the best-of-seven series 3-1 and wanted nothing more than to clinch this at home in Chase Center on Friday night, but instead they get another flight.

Game 7 is on Sunday for a spot in the second round with Minnesota.

Curry and Co. couldn’t make the key plays — finishing with 17 turnovers for 22 Houston points — in crunch time and the second-seeded Rockets answered practically every threat. They grabbed momentum back in this series with a commanding 131-116 victory in Game 5 at home on Wednesday night — and then quieted the yellow towel-waving Warriors faithful.

Curry scored 29 points but shot 9 of 23, going 6 for 16 from deep. Jimmy Butler added 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

The Warriors dropped to 27-11 since Butler’s debut on Feb. 8 following his trade from Miami.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer