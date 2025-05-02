Golden State aims to clinch series in game 6

Houston Rockets (52-30, second in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (48-34, seventh in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -5; over/under is 203.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Warriors lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors look to clinch the Western Conference first round over the Houston Rockets in game six. The Rockets defeated the Warriors 131-116 in the last meeting on Wednesday. Fred VanVleet led the Rockets with 26 points, and Moses Moody led the Warriors with 25.

The Warriors have gone 29-23 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State scores 113.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Rockets are 31-21 against conference opponents. Houston is 8-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Warriors are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Rockets allow to opponents. The Rockets average 114.3 points per game, 3.8 more than the 110.5 the Warriors give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler is shooting 50.4% and averaging 17.5 points for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 22.5 points over the last 10 games.

Amen Thompson is shooting 55.7% and averaging 14.1 points for the Rockets. VanVleet is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 108.0 points, 41.5 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points per game.

Rockets: 4-6, averaging 109.2 points, 44.5 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (illness).

Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate: out (ankle), Jock Landale: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press