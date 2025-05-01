Nuggets try to secure series victory over the Clippers

Denver Nuggets (50-32, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (50-32, fifth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -6.5; over/under is 212

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Nuggets lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets look to clinch the series over the Los Angeles Clippers in game six of the Western Conference first round. The Nuggets defeated the Clippers 131-115 in the last meeting on Wednesday. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 43 points, and Ivica Zubac led the Clippers with 27.

The Clippers are 29-23 in conference games. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the NBA giving up just 108.2 points per game while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

The Nuggets have gone 32-20 against Western Conference opponents. Denver ranks third in the Western Conference shooting 37.6% from 3-point range.

The Clippers score 112.9 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 116.9 the Nuggets give up. The Nuggets average 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 13.0 per game the Clippers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is averaging 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 23.8 points over the last 10 games.

Murray is averaging 21.4 points and six assists for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic is averaging 26.5 points and 12.6 rebounds while shooting 55.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 116.2 points, 42.2 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 112.0 points, 44.7 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: None listed.

Nuggets: DaRon Holmes II: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press