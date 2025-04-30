Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook available to play in Game 5 of 1st-round series with Clippers

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets have guard Russell Westbrook available to play Tuesday night for Game 5 of their first-round series with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Westbrook was ruled out Saturday because of left foot inflammation. Denver won 101-99 on Aaron Gordon’s dunk at the buzzer.

The series is tied at 2-2.

Westbrook is averaging 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists over the series. His presence will take the load off the starters, who all logged at least 42 minutes Saturday.

Asked what Westbrook brought to the court, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue responded: “He does bring that energy, that defensive mindset, able to push the ball, attack, get into the paint.”

Michael Porter Jr. also was available. He’s been dealing with a left shoulder sprain. Porter played 42:08 on Saturday and scored 17 points.

