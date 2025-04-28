Nuggets, Clippers square off with series tied 2-2

Los Angeles Clippers (50-32, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (50-32, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -1.5; over/under is 208.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers are in a 2-2 series tie in the Western Conference first round. The Nuggets defeated the Clippers 101-99 in the last matchup on Saturday. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 36 points, and Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 24.

The Nuggets are 32-20 in Western Conference games. Denver averages 31.0 assists per game to lead the Western Conference, paced by Jokic with 10.2.

The Clippers are 29-23 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles has a 5-7 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The 120.8 points per game the Nuggets score are 12.6 more points than the Clippers allow (108.2). The Clippers average 112.9 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 116.9 the Nuggets allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

James Harden is scoring 22.8 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Clippers. Leonard is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 109.5 points, 46.7 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points per game.

Clippers: 8-2, averaging 116.1 points, 43.2 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: DaRon Holmes II: out for season (achilles), Russell Westbrook: day to day (foot).

Clippers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press