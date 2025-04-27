Golden State hosts Houston with 2-1 series lead

Houston Rockets (52-30, second in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (48-34, seventh in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -4.5; over/under is 201.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Warriors lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors host the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Rockets won the last matchup 106-96 on April 7 led by 24 points from Dillon Brooks, while Buddy Hield scored 20 points for the .

The Warriors are 29-23 in Western Conference games. Golden State has a 6-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rockets have gone 31-21 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is seventh in the league scoring 51.5 points per game in the paint led by Alperen Sengun averaging 14.0.

The Warriors average 15.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 12.3 per game the Rockets allow. The Rockets are shooting 45.5% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 46.5% the Warriors’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 24.5 points and six assists for the Warriors. Brandin Podziemski is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sengun is averaging 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 109.6 points, 41.4 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.2 points per game.

Rockets: 4-6, averaging 109.6 points, 47.9 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Jimmy Butler III: day to day (pelvis).

Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate: day to day (ankle), Jock Landale: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press