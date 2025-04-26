Timberwolves take 2-1 lead into game 4 against the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers (50-32, third in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -3.5; over/under is 209.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Timberwolves lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Timberwolves won the last meeting 97-87 on Dec. 14 led by 23 points from Anthony Edwards, while Austin Reaves scored 18 points for the .

The Timberwolves are 33-19 in Western Conference games. Minnesota ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 3.7.

The Lakers have gone 36-16 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is at the bottom of the Western Conference recording 42.4 rebounds per game led by LeBron James averaging 7.8.

The Timberwolves are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 46.3% the Lakers allow to opponents. The Lakers average 113.4 points per game, 4.1 more than the 109.3 the Timberwolves allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gobert is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 10.9 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 29.6 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

James is scoring 24.4 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists for the Lakers. Luka Doncic is averaging 27.6 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 8-2, averaging 115.4 points, 44.5 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 111.2 points, 40.3 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Rob Dillingham: day to day (ankle).

Lakers: Maxi Kleber: day to day (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press