Los Angeles hosts Denver with 2-1 series lead

Denver Nuggets (50-32, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (50-32, fifth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -5.5; over/under is 213

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Clippers lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers host the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Clippers defeated the 126-122 in the last meeting. James Harden led the Clippers with 39 points, and Nikola Jokic led the with 28 points.

The Clippers are 29-23 in conference matchups. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 51.3 points per game in the paint led by Ivica Zubac averaging 16.0.

The Nuggets are 32-20 against Western Conference opponents. Denver averages 120.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Clippers score 112.9 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 116.9 the Nuggets give up. The Nuggets average 12.6 more points per game (120.8) than the Clippers allow (108.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Zubac is averaging 16.8 points and 12.6 rebounds for the Clippers. Harden is averaging 25.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jokic is averaging 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 9-1, averaging 117.6 points, 41.9 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points per game.

Nuggets: 4-6, averaging 113.3 points, 46.5 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: None listed.

Nuggets: DaRon Holmes II: out for season (achilles), Russell Westbrook: day to day (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press