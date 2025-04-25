Leonard and Harden lead Clippers to easy 117-83 win over Jokic and Nuggets for a 2-1 series lead

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — After two close games to open the playoffs, the Los Angeles Clippers came home and had their way with the Denver Nuggets.

Kawhi Leonard had 21 points and 11 rebounds in a 117-83 victory Thursday night that gave the Clippers a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.

“It ain’t over because we had a blowout,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “We got to come and validate that.”

James Harden and Norman Powell added 20 points apiece in the first playoff game at the new Intuit Dome, where Clippers superfans sitting in The Wall section closest to Denver’s bench wore horse hats mocking Jokic’s love of the animal.

“It was crackin,’ it was loud. Just how I expected it to be,” Harden said. “That’s one of the reasons why we jumped out to a huge lead.”

After the teams split the first two games in Denver — a pair of nail-biters decided by a combined five points — this one wasn’t close after the first quarter. Both teams cleared their benches in the final 4 1/2 minutes.

“The first two games were very competitive. This game was not,” interim Nuggets coach David Adelman said. “But you can come back Saturday and you can right a lot of wrongs.”

Game 4 is Saturday at the flashy and tech-heavy Inglewood arena, the dream creation of Clippers billionaire owner Steve Ballmer. He animatedly clapped his hands and pumped his fist from his seat near his team’s bench.

Jokic led the Nuggets with 23 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists for his second triple-double of the series. Jamal Murray also had 23 points.

“Bottom line, this was not good enough. This was not our standard in any way,” Adelman said. “Defensively, we have to meet them much better than we did tonight and I expect we will.”

Denver led by seven early before the Clippers took a 20-point lead in the second quarter and tightened up their defense.

The Clippers outscored the Nuggets 23-2 over the end of the first quarter and start of the second, with Harden scoring 11 points.

Murray and Jokic combined to score 16 points in the third, when the Nuggets trailed 90-70.

The Clippers hit 18 3-pointers to seven for Denver. They controlled the boards, 48-38, and their bench outscored the Nuggets’ reserves, 31-6.

“Everybody contributed. It was a great game for us all,” Leonard said. “Denver’s a great team. They’ve bene here before. We got to still stay focused and play together and come out with a great mindset Saturday.”

Denver’s Russell Westbrook, who missed 4 of 5 from long range, left the game with left foot inflammation in the second half. Michael Porter Jr., who sprained his left shoulder in Game 2, was limited to seven points and six rebounds.

There were reminders of the Clippers’ old Lob City era in their new building. Former Clipper Chris Paul was in the stands along with Patrick Beverley wearing a Zubac jersey, while DeAndre Jordan played five minutes for the Nuggets.

