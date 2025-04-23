Nuggets, Clippers tied 1-1 heading to game 3

Denver Nuggets (50-32, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (50-32, fifth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -5; over/under is 214.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets visit the Los Angeles Clippers for game three of the Western Conference first round with the series tied 1-1.

The Clippers are 29-23 in conference games. Los Angeles averages 112.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Nuggets are 32-20 in Western Conference play. Denver leads the Western Conference with 31.0 assists. Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets with 10.2.

The Clippers average 112.9 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 116.9 the Nuggets give up. The Nuggets average 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 13.0 per game the Clippers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivica Zubac is averaging 16.8 points and 12.6 rebounds for the Clippers. James Harden is averaging 25.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jamal Murray is averaging 21.4 points and six assists for the Nuggets. Jokic is averaging 28.1 points and 10.7 rebounds while shooting 56.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 9-1, averaging 115.5 points, 41.8 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.7 points per game.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 117.9 points, 47.2 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: None listed.

Nuggets: DaRon Holmes II: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press