Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards fined $50,000 for obscene gesture and comment directed at heckler

By AP News
Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards fined $50,000 for obscene gesture and comment directed at heckler

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves has been fined $50,000 for directing inappropriate language and making an obscene gesture toward a fan during a playoff game against the Los Angeles Lakers, NBA president of league operations Byron Spruell announced Tuesday.

Edwards intervened when teammate Rudy Gobert was being heckled in the third quarter of the Timberwolves’ 117-95 win in Game 1 of their first-round series on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Edwards, standing along the sideline, told the nearby fan how many millions of dollars Gobert has. The exchange ended with Gobert making a lewd gesture and comment.

The teams were to play Game 2 on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

