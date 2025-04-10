Clippers take on the Kings, look for 6th straight victory

Los Angeles Clippers (47-32, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (39-41, ninth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles is looking to prolong its five-game win streak with a victory against Sacramento.

The Kings are 4-10 against Pacific Division opponents. Sacramento ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 33.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 10.1.

The Clippers are 7-7 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Los Angeles is 4-7 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The 116.0 points per game the Kings average are 7.8 more points than the Clippers give up (108.2). The Clippers are shooting 48.1% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 47.3% the Kings’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is averaging 19.1 points, 13.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Kings. Zach LaVine is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

James Harden is averaging 22.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Clippers. Norman Powell is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 112.7 points, 43.4 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points per game.

Clippers: 7-2, averaging 119.6 points, 44.8 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Jake LaRavia: day to day (thumb), Keegan Murray: day to day (back), Malik Monk: day to day (calf).

Clippers: Patty Mills: day to day (illness), Ben Simmons: day to day (knee), Amir Coffey: day to day (knee), Norman Powell: day to day (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press