Golden State puts road win streak on the line against Portland

Golden State Warriors (47-33, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (35-45, 12th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hits the road against Portland trying to continue its five-game road winning streak.

The Trail Blazers are 18-32 in Western Conference games. Portland allows 114.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

The Warriors have gone 28-22 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks second in the Western Conference with 29.1 assists per game led by Stephen Curry averaging 6.0.

The Trail Blazers score 111.2 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 110.6 the Warriors allow. The Warriors average 113.9 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 114.4 the Trail Blazers allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deni Avdija is shooting 47.6% and averaging 16.9 points for the Trail Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Curry is averaging 24.5 points and six assists for the Warriors. Brandin Podziemski is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 115.3 points, 44.1 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 117.5 points, 44.9 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Bryce McGowens: out for season (rib), Deandre Ayton: day to day (calf), Robert Williams III: out (knee), Scoot Henderson: day to day (concussion), Deni Avdija: day to day (thumb), Jerami Grant: day to day (knee), Anfernee Simons: day to day (forearm).

Warriors: Gary Payton II: day to day (knee), Quinten Post: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press