Houston visits Los Angeles following Doncic’s 45-point game

Houston Rockets (52-27, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (49-31, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts the Houston Rockets after Luka Doncic scored 45 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 112-97 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Lakers have gone 35-15 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles is 4-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rockets are 31-19 against Western Conference opponents. Houston leads the Western Conference with 14.7 offensive rebounds per game led by N’Faly Dante averaging 4.0.

The Lakers average 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 12.3 per game the Rockets allow. The Rockets average 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than the Lakers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is averaging 24.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.2 assists for the Lakers. Doncic is averaging 29.2 points, seven rebounds and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Jalen Green is averaging 21.6 points and 3.5 assists for the Rockets. Fred VanVleet is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 117.9 points, 41.1 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points per game.

Rockets: 7-2, averaging 119.2 points, 48.5 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Maxi Kleber: out (foot).

Rockets: Jabari Smith Jr.: day to day (groin), Fred VanVleet: day to day (ankle), Amen Thompson: day to day (rest), Alperen Sengun: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press