Filipowski scores 30 and the Jazz win 133-126 in OT against the Trail Blazers

Filipowski scores 30 and the Jazz win 133-126 in OT against the Trail Blazers View Photo

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Kyle Filipowski scored 30 points including a dunk that sent the game into overtime and grabbed 18 rebounds as the Utah Jazz snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 133-126 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night.

Brice Sensabaugh added 22 points and Keyonte George had 18, including eight in overtime, for the Jazz.

Shaedon Sharpe had 37 to lead Portland, but missed three critical free throws in the final minute of regulation.

Rayan Rupert added 19 for the Blazers.

Both teams played without key players. The Blazers were missing leading scorer Anfernee Simons (forearm contusion) and third-leading scorer Deni Avdija (thumb sprain).

The Jazz sat nine players with either injuries or illnesses including top two scorers John Collins (left ankle sprain) and Lauri Markkanen (left knee injury management).

Takeaways

Nothing but pride was on the line as both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention. The Jazz are trying to avoid finishing with the worst record in the NBA this season and are now tied with Washington with the league’s worst record at 17-63.

The Blazers had won three of their previous four games before Wednesday.

The teams split their four-game season series series 2-2.

Key moment

Filipowski caught a lob, then spun inside and drove for a two-handed jam with three seconds left in regulation that tied the game at 114. Filipowski’s defensive rebound after a miss by Toumani Camara forced overtime. Filipowski then scored six points on overtime.

Key stat

The Jazz shot 51% from the field overall (50 of 98) and 42% from 3-point range (15 of 36). They also outrebounded the Trail Blazers 56-42.

Up next

The Trail Blazers return home to play the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.

The Jazz play host to the Oklahoma City Thunder, also on Friday night.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba