Dallas and Los Angeles square off in conference showdown

Los Angeles Lakers (48-31, third in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (38-41, 10th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -4.5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas faces Los Angeles in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Mavericks are 23-27 in conference games. Dallas is 5-8 in one-possession games.

The Lakers have gone 34-15 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the Western Conference giving up only 112.4 points while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

The Mavericks average 114.5 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 112.4 the Lakers allow. The Lakers average 113.5 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 115.4 the Mavericks give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Dinwiddie is shooting 42.0% and averaging 11.2 points for the Mavericks. Naji Marshall is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LeBron James is averaging 24.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.3 assists for the Lakers. Luka Doncic is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 113.2 points, 41.1 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 118.2 points, 40.7 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Anthony Davis: day to day (groin), Jaden Hardy: out (leg), Dante Exum: out (hand), Kyrie Irving: out for season (knee), Olivier-Maxence Prosper: out for season (wrist).

Lakers: Rui Hachimura: out (knee), Bronny James: out (illness), Maxi Kleber: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press