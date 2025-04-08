Denver visits Sacramento following LaVine’s 43-point game

Denver Nuggets (47-32, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (39-40, ninth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento hosts the Denver Nuggets after Zach LaVine scored 43 points in the Sacramento Kings’ 127-117 win against the Detroit Pistons.

The Kings are 25-24 in conference play. Sacramento is 20-24 against opponents over .500.

The Nuggets are 29-20 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is third in the league scoring 120.7 points per game while shooting 50.6%.

The Kings average 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer makes per game than the Nuggets give up (14.1). The Nuggets average 12.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 14.7 per game the Kings allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is averaging 22.5 points and 4.4 assists for the Kings. LaVine is averaging 23.1 points over the last 10 games.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 30 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Nuggets. Christian Braun is averaging 15.3 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 111.9 points, 43.8 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points per game.

Nuggets: 3-7, averaging 117.7 points, 45.0 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Jake LaRavia: day to day (thumb), Keegan Murray: day to day (back), Malik Monk: day to day (calf).

Nuggets: DaRon Holmes II: out for season (achilles), Jamal Murray: day to day (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

