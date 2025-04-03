Sacramento plays Charlotte, aims to stop road skid

Sacramento Kings (36-40, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (19-57, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento visits Charlotte looking to break its seven-game road losing streak.

The Hornets are 12-26 on their home court. Charlotte has an 8-7 record in one-possession games.

The Kings are 17-20 on the road. Sacramento has an 18-24 record against opponents above .500.

The Hornets score 105.6 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 115.7 the Kings allow. The Kings average 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 13.9 per game the Hornets give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Bridges is averaging 20.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and four assists for the Hornets. Nick Smith is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

DeMar DeRozan is scoring 22.2 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Kings. Keegan Murray is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 102.6 points, 43.9 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points per game.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 111.8 points, 42.0 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Grant Williams: out for season (acl), Josh Green: day to day (shoulder), Brandon Miller: out for season (wrist), Damion Baugh: day to day (undisclosed), Taj Gibson: day to day (illness), Nick Smith Jr.: day to day (ankle), LaMelo Ball: out for season (ankle), Tre Mann: out for season (back).

Kings: Jake LaRavia: out (thumb), Devin Carter: day to day (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press