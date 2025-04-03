Dallas plays Los Angeles for conference matchup

Dallas Mavericks (38-39, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (43-32, seventh in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis and the Dallas Mavericks visit James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

The Clippers have gone 23-23 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles averages 112.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Mavericks are 23-25 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is 15-12 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Clippers’ 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Mavericks allow. The Mavericks average 12.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than the Clippers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivica Zubac is shooting 62.1% and averaging 16.5 points for the Clippers. Harden is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games.

Davis is averaging 25 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.1 blocks for the Mavericks. Klay Thompson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-2, averaging 119.5 points, 45.2 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 115.8 points, 41.0 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Jordan Miller: day to day (hamstring), Amir Coffey: day to day (knee).

Mavericks: Dante Exum: out (hand), Kyrie Irving: out for season (knee), P.J. Washington Jr.: day to day (illness), Olivier-Maxence Prosper: out for season (wrist).

By The Associated Press