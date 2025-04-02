Curry leads Golden State against Los Angeles after 52-point game

Golden State Warriors (44-31, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (46-29, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State plays the Los Angeles Lakers after Stephen Curry scored 52 points in the Warriors’ 134-125 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Lakers have gone 12-3 against division opponents. Los Angeles has a 4-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Warriors are 3-10 against the rest of their division. Golden State has a 6-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lakers’ 13.0 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Warriors allow. The Warriors average 15.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Lakers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Reaves is averaging 19.9 points and 5.9 assists for the Lakers. Luka Doncic is averaging 25.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jimmy Butler is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 16.4 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 113.7 points, 41.4 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.8 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 114.7 points, 43.5 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Maxi Kleber: out (foot).

Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (pelvic), Gary Payton II: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press