Warriors executive Onsi Saleh joins Hawks front office at assistant GM

ATLANTA (AP) — Onsi Saleh was officially hired Thursday by the Hawks as an assistant general manager, coming to Atlanta from Golden State.

Saleh served last season as vice president of basketball strategy and team counsel for the Warriors. He adds to a front office that already includes assistant GM Kyle Korver, with both now working under general manager Landry Fields.

Before joining Golden State in 2021, Saleh spent five years with the San Antonio Spurs, finishing as the team’s director of strategy and process, along with the role of chief of staff.

“Onsi has played significant roles with two of the most well-respected organizations in the NBA,” Fields said in a statement. “In addition to his experience and expertise, we are thrilled to add someone with our shared values to our leadership team.”

Saleh joins a team that hasn’t won a playoff series since a surprising run to the Eastern Conference final in 2021. The Hawks went 36-46 this season, finishing 10th in the East before a quick elimination during the play-in round.

Atlanta faces some big decisions during the offseason, most notably whether to break up the backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

