Tyrese Haliburton helps Pacers surge past Nets 133-111

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 27 points and had 13 assists to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 133-111 rout of the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

Despite being ejected for a flagrant foul midway through the third quarter, Pacers forward Jalen Smith had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

The Nets’ Dennis Schroder was called for a technical foul for flailing on the follow-through and hitting Smith’s face. Then Smith was called for a flagrant foul and ejected when he retaliated by pushing Schroder. The two had to be separated.

Pascal Siakam added 15 points and Obi Toppin had 14 for the Indiana.

Cam Thomas scored 22 points, Trendon Watford 21 and Mikal Bridges 19 for the Nets.

The Pacers shot 52% for the game.

Indiana dominated from the start, leading 43-27 after the first quarter and 75-47 at halftime. The Pacers led by as many as 29 in the first half.

The Pacers shot 58% in the first half while holding the Nets to 38%. Indiana led by as many as 36 points in the third quarter.

Indiana center Myles Turner sprained his right index finger on a dunk attempt when he was fouled by Watford. The Pacers called a timeout with less than a minute left in second quarter, so he could shoot free throws, hitting the second of two attempts. Turner did not return in the second half, finishing with nine points.

The Nets played without Dennis Smith Jr., sidelined with with right hip soreness, and Cameron Johnson, out with injury maintenance on left big toe sprain.

