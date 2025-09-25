Byron Buxton homers twice including a 2nd-straight leadoff shot to lead Twins over Rangers 4-0 View Photo

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Byron Buxton hit two home runs including a second-straight leadoff homer, Bailey Ober threw six innings with five strikeouts and two hits, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Texas Rangers 4-0 on Thursday.

The Twins (69-90) outhit the Rangers (80-79) 10-3, with Buxton, Trevor Larnach, Royce Lewis, Edouard Julien and Christian Vázquez each recording two hits.

Ober (6-9) tied a season-low in hits allowed and did not allow a run for the first time this year. His last scoreless outing was Sept. 7, 2024, against Kansas City.

Holding onto a one-run lead in the fifth inning with one on and no outs, the Twins converted on a strikeout double play as Kyle Higashioka went down swinging and Alejandro Osuna was caught stealing second.

Kody Funderburk threw a hitless seventh with two strikeouts, and Cole Sands struck out one in the ninth.

Tyler Mahle (6-4) threw five innings with five hits, one run, and four strikeouts.

Key moment

After Julien and Vázquez each reached on singles in the eighth inning, Buxton swung at the first pitch from Chris Martin and launched his second homer to center field. This one traveled 437 feet, and would be a home run in all 30 Major League ballparks.

Key stat

Buxton’s 10th leadoff home run of the season followed his leadoff homer in a 4-2 loss to the Rangers on Wednesday. It’s the second time Buxton has had back-to-back games with a leadoff homer this season, also doing it June 18-19 at Cincinnati.

Up next

Texas: The Rangers visit the Cleveland Guardians, who are one game ahead of Detroit for first in the AL Central. Texas RHP Jack Leiter (9-10, 3.92) faces Cleveland RHP Slade Cecconi (7-6, 4.15).

Minnesota: The Twins head to Philadelphia to face the NL East champion Phillies. Minnesota RHP Joe Ryan (13-9, 3.47) starts opposite Philadelphia RHP Aaron Nola (4-10, 6.46).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB