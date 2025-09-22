Ha-Seong Kim homers and drives in 2 runs as Braves beat slumping Tigers, 6-2 View Photo

DETROIT (AP) — Ha-Seong Kim homered and drove in two runs as the Atlanta Braves won their eighth straight game with a 6-2 win over the slumping Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

The Tigers went 0-6 on their last homestand of the season, losing by a combined score of 36-14. They have lost nine of their last 10 as their lead in the American League Central has dropped to one game over the Cleveland Guardians.

Spencer Strider (7-13) pitched five scoreless innings, allowing six hits and three walks while striking out six. Six Atlanta relievers finished the game.

Casey Mize (14-6) gave up three runs on five hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings.

The Braves scored a run in three straight innings — the third through fifth — and the Tigers couldn’t get the key hit they needed.

Tanner Rainey made his Tigers debut to start Atlanta’s three-run ninth inning. He allowed two walks and an RBI double without getting an out. Paul Sewald relieved him with the score at 4-0 and allowed a sacrifice fly and an RBI double.

The game was delayed 27 minutes by rain during the seventh-inning stretch.

Key moment

The Braves threatened in the seventh, but left the bases loaded. During the inning, second base umpire Alfonso Marquez ruled Drake Baldwin was out on a 3-6 force play at second, but replays showed Zach McKinstry came off the bag before catching Torkelson’s throw. The Braves had already used their challenge.

Key stat

The Tigers finished the season with 2,413,442 fans, a jump of more than 500,000 from 2024 and the highest total since drawing 2,493,859 fans in 2016.

Up next

The Braves return home for a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. LHP Chris Sale (5-5, 2.35 ERA) is scheduled to start on Monday against LHP MacKenzie Gore (5-14, 4.00).

Detroit opens a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday to decide first place in the AL Central. Tigers ace LHP Tarik Skubal (13-5, 2.23) will face RHP Gavin Williams (11-5, 3.06).

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press