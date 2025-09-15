Dodgers take on the Phillies after Hernandez’s 4-hit game

Philadelphia Phillies (89-61, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (84-65, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (12-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 140 strikeouts); Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (6-3, 3.32 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -135, Phillies +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Teoscar Hernandez’s four-hit game on Sunday.

Los Angeles has gone 48-26 in home games and 84-65 overall. The Dodgers have gone 68-13 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Philadelphia has a 38-37 record in road games and an 89-61 record overall. The Phillies have the third-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .331.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers with a .296 batting average, and has 39 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 54 walks and 82 RBIs. Mookie Betts is 18 for 44 with four home runs and 15 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 21 doubles, two triples and 52 home runs for the Phillies. Harrison Bader is 18 for 41 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .280 batting average, 2.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Phillies: 8-2, .317 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Will Smith: 10-Day IL (hand), Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (shin), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Edmundo Sosa: day-to-day (groin), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Robert: 60-Day IL (forearm), Trea Turner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alec Bohm: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Wheeler: 60-Day IL (blood clot), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (finger)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press