Angels take on the Mariners looking to break road slide

Los Angeles Angels (69-79, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (80-68, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Mitch Farris (1-0, 2.45 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Mariners: Bryan Woo (13-7, 3.02 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 178 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -220, Angels +180; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will aim to stop a three-game road slide when they play the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle is 80-68 overall and 46-27 in home games. The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .242.

Los Angeles is 32-41 in road games and 69-79 overall. The Angels have a 44-13 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams square off Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Mariners are up 7-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has a .283 batting average to lead the Mariners, and has 25 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs. Jorge Polanco is 14 for 35 with two home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jo Adell leads the Angels with 35 home runs while slugging .503. Zach Neto is 5 for 33 with a home run and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Angels: 4-6, .226 batting average, 5.49 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Jackson Kowar: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trent Thornton: 60-Day IL (achilles), Logan Evans: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Angels: Reid Detmers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Travis d’Arnaud: 7-Day IL (head), Zach Neto: day-to-day (hand), Andrew Chafin: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jo Adell: day-to-day (vertigo), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Logan O’Hoppe: 7-Day IL (concussion), Ryan Zeferjahn: 15-Day IL (knee), Victor Mederos: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Fulmer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gustavo Campero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Anderson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (wrist), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press