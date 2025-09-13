Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reaches base 5 times as AL-best Blue Jays beat Orioles 6-1 View Photo

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached base five times, Myles Straw doubled home the tiebreaking run in the sixth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-1 on Friday night.

Guerrero raised his average to .305 by going 3 for 3 with three singles. He was walked twice, once intentionally.

Daulton Varsho hit a two-run, pinch-hit double off Shawn Dubin in a three-run eighth for AL-best Toronto.

Braydon Fisher (5-0) got two outs in the sixth. The Blue Jays are 64-4 when they score five or more.

Orioles left-hander Trevor Rogers exited after five innings because of a sore toe on his left foot. He allowed one unearned run on three hits to lower his ERA to 1.43 in 16 starts.

Dietrich Enns (3-3) replaced Rogers and retired the first two batters in the sixth. Isiah Kiner-Falefa reached on an infield single and went to second on a throwing error before Straw’s double that made it 2-1.

Samuel Basallo led off the Baltimore third with a double and scored on a one-out single by Jackson Holliday.

Toronto tied it in the fifth. Davis Schneider drew a two-out walk and scored when center fielder Colton Cowser overran Guerrero’s 115 mph single.

Toronto’s Chris Bassitt allowed one run and two hits in five innings. He walked one and struck out six.

Baltimore’s Tyler O’Neill started at designated hitter and went 0 for 3 with a walk and two strikeouts after being activated off the injured list before the game. O’Neill (right wrist) last played Aug. 5.

Key moment

Cowser made a headlong diving catch to retire Ty France in the sixth.

Key stat

Baltimore lost for the second time in 10 September games.

Up next

Blue Jays RHP Max Scherzer (5-3, 4.36 ERA) is scheduled to face Orioles RHP Tomoyuki Sagano (10-8, 4.51) on Saturday.

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press