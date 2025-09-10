Michael Helman hits 2-run HR, make catch to prevent 2-run HR, as Rangers beat Brewers 5-4 View Photo

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Michael Helman hit a two-run home run during a four-run fifth inning minutes after making a leaping backhand catch over the fence in left center that prevented a two-run homer as the Texas Rangers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Wyatt Langford’s RBI triple and Kyle Higashioka’s run-scoring single off Aaron Ashby (3-2) capped the Rangers’ rally after Milwaukee scored three times in the top of the fifth.

Hoby Milner (3-4) pitched a scoreless inning of relief after allowing six runs in two-thirds of an inning in his two previous outings. Shawn Armstrong earned his eighth save in 11 opportunities despite giving up a pinch-hit home run to Jake Bauers.

Texas has won 13 of its last 17 games to cut a 7 1/2-game deficit behind first-place Houston in the AL West to 2 1/2 games.

Helman, a rookie claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh on May 19, was the star of the Rangers’ 5-0 win in Monday night’s series opener. The Texas A&M product hit his first major league grand slam and had five RBIs.

In a matchup of rookie starters, neither Texas’ Jack Leiter nor Milwaukee’s Chad Patrick, called up from Triple-A Nashville, made it through five innings.

After Helman’s catch to rob Brice Turang for the second out in the fifth, the Brewers scored three runs on an RBI comebacker by Christian Yelich that Leiter knocked down but bobbled and William Contreras’ two-run single.

Key moment

Langford’s go-ahead triple came after he struck out twice leaving him 6 for his previous 38.

Key stat

The Brewers haven’t been swept in a three-game series since the opening series of the season against the New York Yankees.

Up next

Wednesday’s series finale matches Brewers RHP Freddy Peralta (16-5, 2.50 ERA), tied for the major league lead in wins, against Rangers RHP Merrill Kelly (11-7, 3.16).

