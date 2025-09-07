Josh Bell homers as Nationals rally with 5 in the 9th to beat Cubs 6-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Josh Bell hit a three-run homer and the Washington Nationals rallied with five runs in the ninth inning off Cubs closer Daniel Palencia to stun Chicago 6-3 on Sunday.

The Cubs entered the ninth leading 3-1, but Palencia (1-6) failed to retire any of the five National hitters he faced before leaving with right shoulder tightness. The right-hander blew his third save in 25 chances.

Robert Hassell III led off with a homer to cut it to 3-2. Following an infield hit by CJ Abrams and walk to James Wood, Bell lofted the first pitch he saw to the basket in left-center for his 17th homer.

Daylen Lile tripled off Palencia and came home on Brady House’s second sac fly of the game to complete the scoring. Lile finished with two hits and is batting .481 in September.

Carson Kelly hit a pair of solo homers. Colin Rea allowed one run on three hits and struck out six over 5 1/3 innings, entering after opener Drew Pomeranz tossed a 1-2-3 first.

Washington took the rubber match of the three-game series for its fifth win in six. The Cubs fell 7 1/2 games behind first place Milwaukee in the NL Central.

Mason Thompson (1-0) pitched the eighth, getting the win despite allowing a run and two hits. Jose Ferrer worked the ninth for his seventh save.

Nationals starter Andrew Alvarez yielded two runs on three hits and three walks in his second career appearance. The left-hander tossed five shutout, one-hit innings to win his major league debut Monday against Miami.

Former Cubs sluggers Sammy Sosa and Derrek Lee, inducted into the team’s hall off fame over the weekend, were honored with a pregame ceremony.

Key moment

Bell’s homer to the opposite field off a low-inside fastball flipped the game.

Key stat

Kelly upped his homer total to 16. He has eight RBIs in his last seven games, and 49 for the season to set a career high.

Up next

Nationals RHP Cade Cavalli (2-1, 4.85 ERA) starts on Monday at Miami.

The Cubs had not yet named a starter for Monday’s game at Atlanta.

By MATT CARLSON

Associated Press