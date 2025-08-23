Brewers host the Giants on 7-game home win streak

San Francisco Giants (61-68, fourth in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (81-48, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (11-9, 3.19 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 175 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (15-5, 2.78 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 154 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -137, Giants +114; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep their seven-game home win streak alive when they face the San Francisco Giants.

Milwaukee is 81-48 overall and 43-20 in home games. The Brewers are 60-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

San Francisco has a 31-35 record in road games and a 61-68 record overall. The Giants have gone 34-21 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Giants are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Frelick leads the Brewers with a .299 batting average, and has 16 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 37 walks and 50 RBIs. Brice Turang is 14 for 37 with two home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Giants with 25 home runs while slugging .465. Willy Adames is 6 for 37 with four home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .247 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Giants: 2-8, .211 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Joey Ortiz: 10-Day IL (hamstring), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique), Logan Henderson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Chourio: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 10-Day IL (thumb), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (ribs), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (hand), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press